Portrait of an eternal romantic

MISOPHONIA: For people with a condition that some scientists call misophonia, mealtime can be torture. The sounds of other people eating — chewing, chomping, slurping, gurgling — can send them into an instantaneous, blood-boiling rage. – The New York Times
Bryan and I are in the living room, watching TV. I’m eating a salad.
Bryan sighs heavily and shifts uncomfortably in his couch seat. He sighs again, glancing sideways at me and casually covering his ears. “Are you almost finished with that?” he asks.
I stare back at him. “With the salad? It’s my dinner.”
“I know,” he says. “Why do you always have to pick the crunchiest dinners? You know I have mesothelioma.”
“That’s not what it’s called,” I chuckle. He doesn’t laugh. “Fine, I’ll try to chew more quietly, but that’s kind of hard to do with a bowl of romaine lettuce and carrots.”
Bryan thanks me. There’s a brief moment of silence (at least, to me), and then he pipes up again. “You know, one of the first things you ever told me about yourself was that you always chew gum.”
“I did?” I ask, surprised.
“Yes,” he replies. “You said it the very first day we ever spent time together.”
“Wow,” I smile. “Well, that’s true. I do love gum!”
“And I remember being overcome with the feeling of total dread,” he continues somberly, “because I didn’t think there was any way I’d be able to see you again if it meant I’d have to put up with all of that chewing.”
What Bryan’s trying to say: “I am really, honestly bothered by sounds of chewing and crunching.”
What the Eternal Romantic hears: “I was enamored with you from the moment I met you, Sweet Angel Jillian. Even on our first date, I knew you were The One. I remember every word you said to me on that day, even your casual comment about gum. I have loved you so wholeheartedly that I’ve chosen to cast my misophonia aside just to be with you. So what if I have to put up with a little crunching? It’s a small price to pay if it means I can spend the rest of my life with you by my side.”
I stare at him, my face now resembling a heart-eyes emoji, and smile. “I love you,” I say dreamily.
He looks at me, confused. “I love you, too. So, are you almost finished with your salad?”
“Oh Bryan,” I giggle, tousling my hair. “We have the best time together!”
This is ironic to me because Dan recently told me I chew loudly, and no one has ever told me that in my lifetime! I asked Mom if it was true and she said she didn’t think so. I wonder if we all do it, though, and poor Bryan has to eat with all of us at once!
Just brillant! I just had ice cream for lunch so I am in the clear! c
I only suffer from this with certain people. Is that weird? I feel like if someone is already grating on my nerves, then the sound of their chewing/crunching/slurping will drive me to distraction. Luckily, I know that it’s me and my sensitive hearing and not them chewing obnoxiously loudly, so I usually pretend to ignore it or I make an excuse and leave the room. I’m glad to say that Scrubs chewing has never annoyed me!
…..But we are about to eat dinner so I may have just jinxed myself……
I have to say, my sister’s jaw pops when she eats. It’s awful. Sometimes I explode, but more often then not I just don’t sit next to her. ;P
I totally understand, fellow eternally romantic 😀
I have never heard of misophonia before but now that I think about it, there are certain sounds that definitely make me feel enraged as well. I didn’t know the feeling actually had a name so I’ve learned something new today! It’s definitely chewing and kiss sounds that get to me. It’s ironic really because I also experience ASMR so I am a bit of a fuss pot when it comes to which ones I listen to.
Loved the different interpretations of the statement at the end there :D
😂 Great story! For me, it’s the sound of nail clippers having at it!
Sweet story
Hello there, that was funny! I have now ‘Misophonia’ to launch on some unsuspecting few ;) Cheers.
That was great: you hear what you want to hear. So true.
Lol! You are way more romantic than me. I’d be thinking: On our first date, you were already teeing up to complain about me.