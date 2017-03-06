Bryan, entering the house sweaty and short of breath:
“Jillian, you’re never going to believe what just happened. I was out front washing my truck, next thing I know, neighbor’s pitbull jumps the fence and comes after me! Had to chase it down the road with a stick.”
Me:
One thought on “The most “Tennessee” thing that’s ever happened”
Hello! I stumbled across your blog and I have to say – it made my day! I had a gloomy, meh rainy Ohio day and your stories brought me joy and laughter ☺️. Thank you so much for sharing your adventures! I can’t wait to see more!
Also…I purchased a home last year – I can sympathize with the painting 😭.
Keep it up and I hope to chat soon!