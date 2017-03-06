The most “Tennessee” thing that’s ever happened

Bryan, entering the house sweaty and short of breath:

“Jillian, you’re never going to believe what just happened. I was out front washing my truck, next thing I know, neighbor’s pitbull jumps the fence and comes after me! Had to chase it down the road with a stick.”

Me:

Image result for gif bewildered

One thought on “The most “Tennessee” thing that’s ever happened

  1. Hello! I stumbled across your blog and I have to say – it made my day! I had a gloomy, meh rainy Ohio day and your stories brought me joy and laughter ☺️. Thank you so much for sharing your adventures! I can’t wait to see more!

    Also…I purchased a home last year – I can sympathize with the painting 😭.

    Keep it up and I hope to chat soon!

    Reply

