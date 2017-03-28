Separate laundry?

It’s difficult to describe the precise shock and sheer panic one feels after finding a strand of her husband’s long, long beard hair stuck to her shirt in the middle of a work day or party. So many questions flood the mind: Has anyone seen it? How many people? Do they know what it is? Do they think it came from me?

One may feel inclined to spend the rest of her day “casually” and loudly talking about her husband’s beard to no one in particular as a way to subtly explain the incident.

Not that this happened to me, of course. And certainly not yesterday. I’m just assuming.

*Actual photo of Bryan’s beard

Advertisements