An open letter to my eyebrows, which won’t grow

Dear eyebrows, why won’t you grow?

It’s really such a trend, you know

Bushy glory ‘cross my brow

I wish someone would tell me how

To go back to that fateful day

When my mother said you’d go away

If I kept plucking like I did

It’s not fair – I was just a kid!

How was I to know I’d want you back

But here we are, my dears, you’re lack–

–ing, sparse and balding, curse the day

I wanted you to thin that way

Eyebrows, I promise – cross my heart

If you’ll fill in, I’ll do my part

Pencil, pomade, brow gel – no!

All that’s gone, if you’ll just grow

(Please) (I miss you)

